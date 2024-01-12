When it seemed that Chivas would be the big disappointment in the market, the Verde Valle team found ways to close a couple of reinforcements for Fernando Gago's team. First the young talent already selected by the United States, Cade Cowell, and the return to the club of one of the last great figures of Guadalajara, in addition, today the third best player in the history of Mexico, Javier Hernández, in the absence of official confirmation .
Chicharito himself recommended the signing of Carlos Vela to the board, however in Guadalajara they have rejected this request, according to what they point out from Bolavip.
The Guadalajara team raises the expectation of what they can do in the next tournament, which was low after the lack of reinforcements weeks ago. Now, with Hernández and Cowell, there has been a lot of talk about more reinforcements after this pair, one of the most famous names, and even dreamed of, is that of Carlos Vela, with whom there have been some rapprochements for a long time and today, his signing is not viable.
It is confirmed that there is not the slightest option that Chivas can sign Vela this winter. Even if the player agreed to join the fold, something that has not happened, the club does not have the resources to pay for his salary, which would have to be equal to that of Javier Hernández, around 3.5 million dollars per year. , a double expense that has no place within what the flock can bear right now. In fact, unless there are significant departures, Fernando Hierro will not look for more signings after Javier and Cowell.
