At 90min we have broken down in detail the serious mistake that Chivas made this semester by refusing to sign a center forward in the summer market. The flock opted for the continuity of Javier Hernández and Ricardo Marín as a starter and replacement respectively and in the end, neither of them have been up to the challenge, as they have not been able to score in either Liga MX or the Leagues Cup, being the case, the sports area of the Verde Valle team understands that they require the signing of a ‘9’ and they have a clear name on the table.
Chivas is interested in the possible signing of Brandon Vázquez, forward for Rayados de Monterrey, who, despite not being in his best form, is a more complete ‘9’ at the moment than Hernández and Marín himself, and also has better scoring records. The information indicates that the Guadalajara team will explore the option of adding the former United States national team player this same month, although they understand that the real options will be in the winter market.
To be clear, Vázquez has been a long-time Chivas target, ever since the striker was in the MLS with Cincinnati, although, at that time, they were unable to afford his price to complete his signing. Now, the team hopes that with the lack of playing time and the doubts that Monterrey has about Brandon’s worth, the attacker will be a much more accessible target for their finances.
