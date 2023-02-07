Chivas suffered at home to draw the tie against the roosters from Querétaro who, although they are penultimate in the general table and who have not managed to win as visitors for almost 3 years, were close to achieving it against the herd as a result of a terrible mistake by their goalkeeper Miguel “Wacho” Jimenez.
It was barely enough for them to go to the front and avoid what was going to be a historic role for the rojiblanco team since it was going to be the only team to lose at home against Querétaro in years, fortunately a set piece that Alejandro Mayorga headed gave them the tie over the compensation time with which they managed to draw the tie.
However, many of the fans went with everything against the goalkeeper, and it is not for less after the terrible mistake, it is worth mentioning that it is not the first one that he has made since in the final of the SKY Cup he also made an ugly mistake. That is why Chivas, through a Tweet, clarified that they support “Wacho” and his ownership is not in danger under the 3 posts of the rojiblanco goal.
What if it is a fact that it will be a difficult week for Chivas and especially for Miguel Jiménez who will have to regain his self-confidence to defend the goal correctly when they face the Mexican soccer champion next Saturday.
