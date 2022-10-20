Club Deportivo Guadalajara is beginning to structure what will be its new sports project with the arrival of Ferdinand Iron as sports director and the arrival of a new technical director, so the institution does not contemplate important departures of players, since the priority will be to add and not subtract.
This comes to mind due to the recent rumors that have emerged on social networks about Tigres UANL’s interest in taking over the services of the best soccer player in the Sacred Flock, Alexis Vegaand it is that the attacker was renewed just a few months ago, and they do not plan to sell it unless it is an important offer from the Old Continent.
And it is that after the participation of the soccer player with the Mexican team in the Qatar World Cup 2022, an offer could be given if he has participation and good projection during the competition.
Alexis Vega He signed a contract renewal a few months ago with a date until 2024 with the aim of being the best paid in the history of the rojiblanco team and with all the facilities for him to emigrate to Europe as long as there is an offer that suits both parties.
For this reason going out to another Liga MX club is not in the board’s plans, much less with the recent arrival of the sports director, Ferdinand Iron. This has been clarified in the same way by the journalist from Fox Sports, Ferdinand Cevallos.
“There is no option for Alexis Vega to leave Chivas for Tigres. There is not even an offer from Tigres and even if there is, Chivas will not sell it. The only way for Alexis to leave Chivas is for him to go to Europe. One thing is that Tigres wants to buy Alexis Vega and another thing is that Chivas wants to sell. With the 10 million dollars that Tigres would offer, Chivas cannot get another Alexis Vega in Mexican soccer.”
– Fernando Cevallos.
The plan of the Spanish director is to form a top-level squad that has no excuses to offer the best results in the contest that will start in the first days of January 2023, so losing the Mexican attacker would be one of the worst blows both in the sports part and in the media with the fans that currently have few references in the red and white institution.
