Club Deportivo Guadalajara still hasn’t won in the Apertura 2022 tournament. After eight days, this weekend at the Akron Stadium they drew again, this time in the Clásico Tapatío against Atlas.
The rojiblanco team managed to rescue the 1-1 draw in the last minutes of the match and although they avoided the disaster they still haven’t conceded a victory to their fans.
For this reason, at the end of the match at the press conference, the squad was present in the room and three of the team leaders came out to declare that the next match at home will be free for all the fans since they will be in charge of pay the box office
Isaac Brizuela, Jesus Sanchez Y Fernando Beltran they were the ones who took the microphone; Brizuela he was the one who apologized for the team’s poor results.
“I think it’s clear, it’s no use talking anymore; we feel embarrassed, frustrated, hurt with the fans. Being here, maybe, doesn’t make us more heroes, but I think the coaching staff has already talked too much, now we It’s up to us to express ourselves. The fans gave themselves to the maximum today, despite the results we have given them, they have done it in the best way. We let them know that we are very sorry for them”
– Isaac Brizuela.
Later it was the Chapito Sanchez who gave statements
“The reality is that we have not been up to the task. We have been left to duty and we are committed to trying to reverse all this. It only remains to thank you for your support today and that on our part there will always be the best, “he said.
Lastly, it was the Nene Beltran who announced that for the early duel on date 16 against Rayados de Monterrey that will be played on August 23 at Akron, admission will be free.
“A little talking with the board, between the team and Ricardo, the coaching staff, we realized that today the fans gave themselves to the maximum, they supported us in an incredible way, until the last minute they believed in us and well, the only thing we want to tell them is not to abandon us, that we really need them,” he said. Beltran.
“We want to tell the fans that the next box office is free, so they don’t abandon us, stay with us, because the team needs support. I know that we have talked a lot, but we feel that today that part of him gives an extra, “he sentenced.
