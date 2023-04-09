Club Deportivo Guadalajara hosted the Rayos de Necaxa on the corresponding day 14 of the Clausura 2023 tournament and they were left with the victory at home by the minimum difference 1-0 with a goal from pavel perez.
With this partial result, the rojiblanco team is fourth in the standings with 25 units and continues with options to advance to the Liguilla directly for the three remaining dates in the tournament.
In this way, below, we present you the last three games that follow in the calendar of the Rebaño Sagrado team during the regular phase in their fight to ascend steps in the classification to reach the direct Liguilla position.
For matchday 15 they will have a complicated visit to Bajío, to face La Fiera, who will seek to keep the three points to ensure their place among the top four in the tournament.
The Sacred Flock will receive the team from Mexico City to face the penultimate date of the contest, it will be a complicated duel, since both will want the points to be better positioned in the classification prior to the final phase.
The rojiblaco team closes its participation in the final phase against the worst team in the tournament, because a resounding victory with many goals is expected, to arrive motivated either in the playoffs or in the Liguilla.
