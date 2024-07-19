Querétaro.- Despite achieving victory against Querétaro FCLast Tuesday, Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández would be the victim of the assistant referee due to the criticism he has received from the Guadalajara fans.

And since his return to Chivas in the Mexican League, ‘Chícharo’ has only scored one goal, which he scored in the last tournament against Club Puebla.

At the Corregidora stadium, Hernández Balcazar recorded an assist after collaborating on Cade Cowell’s goal that opened the scoring in the match corresponding to matchday 3 of the Apertura 2024.

At the end of the match, ‘Chicharito’ was mocked by the referee, Michel Morales, for pretending to be crying when the player was saying goodbye to the referee.

A video reveals the moment when the member of the technical team speaks with Javier Hernández and then makes the gesture of crying with his hands.

Javier Hernández did not react negatively to what the assistant did, he even took it with humor, but the action caused controversy on social media by going viral.

There was even talk of an investigation by the Disciplinary Authority, but so far no statement has been released regarding this situation.

Chivas has four points in the current tournament and next Saturday, before the break for the Leagues Cup 2024, they will host Mazatlán FC at the Akron stadium.

