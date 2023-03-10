With only one week left for one more edition of the National Classic between Chivas and Americathe rojiblanco team is in a good moment and a screaming match is expected for being one of the serious candidates for the title.
Likewise, the good news in the Guadalajara squad has not been long in coming, and it has been reported that one of the club’s key men will be ready for that game.
It was at a press conference where the Chivas coach, Veljko Paunovic, revealed that the Mexican striker Alexis Vega will be one hundred percent recovered for the Classic of Classics.
“Alexis is entering the key week, which is next week, where she will participate practically 100 percent. We want her to be in her best physical condition, which means that she has to reach her physical parameters before the injury next week ”he mentioned.
Likewise, the Serbian helmsman made it clear that they are prepared to face their staunch rival, since, despite having been in Mexican soccer for a short time, he recognizes the intensity with which they are played and the significance of these matches.
On the other hand, the technical director spoke of Isaac Brizuelaa player who is still in the dry dock and will not make it to this match.
The Clásico de Clásicos will be held next Saturday, March 18, at 9:10 p.m. on the Akron stadium. You can enjoy the game through the TUDN signal.
