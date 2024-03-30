Before embarking on the trip to Nuevo León, the Guadalajara Sports Club published the official call for 21 footballers made by the coaching staff headed by Fernando Gago and it was known that Isaac Briezuela and Javier Hernandez They were not considered for Matchday 13 against Club de Fútbol Monterrey.
The reasons for his absence were not shared, but various media revealed that it was due to an upset stomach, in the case of 'Chicharito', was also suffering from an ankle injury and did not play last weekend in the FIFA Date friendly in the United States. Another missing element was Pavel Perezwho had played in the friendly match against Atlas.
The Sacred Flock has already made the trip to the Sultana del Norte and hopes to be able to defeat the undefeated leader of the competition in the 'Steel Giant', undoubtedly a more complicated task, but not impossible. Well, Guadalajara is in tenth position in the standings and has three games without winning.
