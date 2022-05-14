Chivas has gone further than everyone expected this season in Liga MX, this was thanks to the change in coach they made at the end of the tournament. The arrival of Ricardo Cadena to the rojiblanco squad gave the squad a much more organized scheme, the footballers of the herd were placed in their natural game positions, a fact that maximized the team’s sporting tone.
However, the club’s sports area is already planning to assemble the squad for next season, even though the team is still in competition. One of Chivas’ priorities is to urgently reinforce the area on the right side, where they have been suffering for several seasons.
With Jesús Sánchez being a veteran with less and less activity and Carlos Cisneros a player adapted to the position, Guadalajara does not have a single active right back, for which, once again, they are interested in Alan Mozo who completed possibly the best season of his career, a fact that has placed him back in the orbit of the herd. In Guadalajara, negotiations could begin soon for the Pumas player with a view to the transfer market, hoping that the Pedregal team’s need for money will make this a simple transfer.
#Chivas #reactivates #interest #Alan #Mozo
Leave a Reply