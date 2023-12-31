2023 was a strange year for the Las Vegas team. Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara. The first semester was pretty good. After having a great regular season, they advanced in the league at the expense of their biggest rivals: Atlas and Americaqualifying for the final for the Mexican championship in Paunovic's first tournament leading the Sacred Flock.
There, they were very close to winning the title, but poor management of the match, which they were winning 2-0 in the first half, caused them to Tigers They turned the score around and raised the cup at the Akron stadium, before the tears and disappointed looks of the red and white fans.
For the Apertura, however, different things were expected. They believed that once the idea of the Serbian Paunovic Chivas was established, he would be able to complete the task that was left pending during the Clausura tournament, and yet, things did not happen.
The regular season was marred by off-field issues, such as the indiscipline of certain elements who even had to be separated from the first team for an indefinite period, and who in the end ended up staying in the institution. Meanwhile, Tato Paunovic, who during the campaign was said to have already been arranged with a Spanish team, ended up staying in the Rebaño and led them to the quarterfinals, where they lost to Pumas de la UNAM and then left the rojiblanco team, thus culminating a quite strange 2023 for Chivas.
For more news about Mexican soccer
They barely announced the departure of the Serbian Paunovic, and the rumors about a possible arrival of the Argentine strategist Fernando Gago did not wait long. The former Albiceleste team ended up accepting the offer from Chivas, and today he is the new technical director of a squad that has the peculiarity of only playing with elements born in Mexico, limiting the deck of options to strengthen itself tournament by tournament.
Taking into consideration what the Flock experienced with Paunovic at the helm in less than a year, what is asked of Fernando Gago is to at least emulate it, and in the short term surpass it. In other words? Gago's goal for 2024 is to win Chivas champion. Otherwise, chances are he won't last long on that bench.
#Chivas39 #purposes
Leave a Reply