The start of the sacred herd in this Liga MX season has been turbulent, Marcelo Michel Leaño’s men have added 4 of 9 possible points, leaving much to be desired with the level of play shown in the first 3 matches of 2021, in addition, it has remained the impression that in Verde Valle, the staff that Chivas has is too limited in number of pieces.
The lack of players and the low level of some, has led Leaño to improvise and place players out of position, in the case of Carlos Cisneros, who went from being an attacker to playing right now as a right back, since the area where he is most weakened the rojiblancos meet and would look for a last-minute solution in the market.
Journalist Jesús Hernández reports that the directive led by Ricardo Peláez contacted the heads of Grupo Pachuca to probe the possible signing of Mexican Kevin Álvarez, receiving as a response that the Tuzos are open to selling the player but, in return, demand 4 million dollars, a figure that is currently unattainable for the herd, but which, due to the good relationship between both institutions, they hope to be able to lower or obtain payment facilities before the market closes next Monday.
#Chivas #probes #signing #Kevin #Álvarez #closing #market
