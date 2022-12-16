Chivas continues on the path of being able to build a competitive squad within the MX League and be able to aspire to be a contender for the Mexican soccer title, something that many years ago, specifically, once Matías Almeyda’s cycle in Guadalajara ended. , the set of Verde Valle does not succeed. Now, with the arrival of Paunovic to the technical management of the team and Fernando Hierro to the sports management, they seek to solve.
However, as has become a custom within Chivas, being in the market has become a total headache, the group from Perla Guadalajara, to date, has not been able to close a single reinforcement for the new project and if Although this situation is expected to change in the following days, Guadalajara had a two-month break and was unable to sign even then. Now they are knocking on different doors to bring new people to the squad, one of the homes they visited is that of Arturo ‘Palermo’ Ortíz de los Pumas.
According to information from Fernando Esquivel, Chivas had direct contact with the player, skipping the Pumas to offer him a place within the club. At the moment, the Mexican defender has not given an answer, for this reason, in Guadalajara they have not presented a formal offer to the UNAM for ‘Palermo’, although, in case they obtain a yes from the already national team, they will seek to negotiate through barter, either two players from his squad for the price of one, or one player from his squad plus financial compensation.
