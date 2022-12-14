Almost urgently, Chivas are looking for a center forward who will renew the herd’s attack for 2023. Paunovic, the new manager of the Perla Tapatía team, was not satisfied with those shown by Ángel Zaldívar and Santiago Ormeño in preseason and the level that José Juan Macías will present after months of absence due to injury is unknown. That being the case, the Verde Valle team urgently moves into the market in search of a ‘9’.
In the last few hours we reported here at 90min that the rojiblanco team submitted an offer for the signing of Brandon Vázquez, striker for the Cincinnati team. However, the MLS club refused to sell the Mexican, so now those from Verde Valle have begun to make a move for their second option on the table and sources close to the club confirm that the herd has already submitted its first offer. by Martín Barragán from the Puebla team.
Guadalajara would have offered the letters of Ángel Zaldívar and Antonio Briseño, two substitutes within the club, plus financial compensation in exchange for the signing of the ‘gas station’ Barragán, thus formally opening the efforts of this movement that Chivas has been probing for weeks. At the moment, Chivas has not received a yes or no from Puebla, however, the team from the country’s metropolis is in a position to negotiate the sale of the Mexican striker and they will present a counter-offer soon; Guadalajara is also willing to raise its offer.
#Chivas #presents #offer #signing #Martín #Barragán
Leave a Reply