One of the best young Mexican center forwards is without a doubt Jose Juan Maciasalthough in the last year his decision-making by having gone to Spain for a semester with Getafe and having failed to return to Club Deportivo Guadalajara as a substitute when he was previously one of the stars of the squad, the reality is that in the Sacred Flock His scoring nose is missed.
The Guadalajara team has suffered from a lack of goals in the last year and having lost ‘JJ‘ Almost all of Apertura 2022 caused the level of the offense to drop, fortunately for the team, the footballer has revealed that he is close to returning to the courts.
The attacker confessed that he is fine and that after three and a half months out of circulation, he is halfway through his recovery and is expected to return to activity with the team by date 3 or 4 of the 2022 Opening.
“It has gone quite well for me, I have three and a half months away, a process where I grew as people, I have been able to develop in other facets, it was a mini-retreat for me, undertaking, preparing myself in the studies and working too physically. I am at 50 %, I’m missing the other 50%. I’ll be ready on day 3 or 4 of the next tournament.”
– Jose Juan Macias
for now, Macias He continues with his rehabilitation, doing special work in Verde Valle and the new coaching staff that arrives at the club will be able to count on him for the beginning of the next tournament.
On the other hand, the rojiblanco player was excited about the arrival of Ferdinand Iron as sports director of the institution and revealed that he was even able to talk with him for a while.
“Of course, a real character, I had to talk to him. From the first moment, good vibes, very clear about what he wants as a project in Chivas, ”he mentioned.
