Thinking about the immediate future, Chivas has several areas of improvement on the field, one of them is the left back, a position that they did not reinforce in the winter despite the departure of Calderón and that so far this semester they have had to cover with the presence of youth. Fernando Hierro understands that the signing of someone with more weight for said position is the priority signing for the summer and the name he has on his list of options is someone he already surveyed in the winter, Jesús Gallardo.
The Chivas sports director will once again sit at the table with both the people of Monterrey and Jesús's entourage to seek to sign him for the next tournament. Gallardo lost his place as a winger with scratches, although he has had a great performance back as a winger, even so, the same player is considering a change of scenery thinking about returning to the position in which he has been playing for years.
Today the Chivas squad has Mateo Chávez, a natural full-back who is very useful in attack, but has enormous deficiencies in defense, since he is still a youth, in addition to having Leonardo Sepúlveda, a central defender adapted to the side against the enormous flaws of the first mentioned, but when it comes to offending, it has little contribution. Gallardo perfectly fulfills both functions and that is why they are already waiting for him in Guadalajara, although it will be a complex move, due to his price and his salary.
