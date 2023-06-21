The Chivas board of directors has launched the market with great speed. Despite not being reinforcements with a big name, Fernando Hierro assured the Verde Valle team of the arrivals of Óscar Whalley, goalkeeper, and Ricardo Marín, forward, even before playing the Liga MX final, a fact that speaks of the enormous commitment of the Spanish executive for the cause of Verde Valle.
More news about Chivas
However, in recent days the transfer period has been complicated for the Guadalajara team, since the most important players in the market are not as easy to sign as the two new reinforcements in the herd. One of the objectives is to sign a natural ‘9’, it started with Pulido and everything has become complicated, therefore, the people from Guadalajara have their sights set on Luca Martínez Dupuy, and although for now they have received a “no”, they are ready the way for a second formal offer.
Chivas initially put up 800,000 dollars for 40% of the Mexican’s letter, to which Rosario Central gave a “no.” That being the case, Guadalajara prepares a second offer for half of Luca’s rights for a figure that is not clear at the moment, and in case the Argentine team does not like this path, they will negotiate a transfer with an option or even an obligation to purchase if necessary. The only thing that remains clear is that the people from Guadalajara want to close the arrival of Martínez Dupuy at all costs.
