🚨🐐 Chivas maintains contacts and interest in Luca Martínez Dupuy.

Although they sent an offer and it was rejected, the transfer is NOT ruled out. There would be an improvement in the offer.

Now, they are probing the possibility of acquiring 50% of the letter or a loan with a charge and purchase option. pic.twitter.com/xzkJhTetB3

— Fernando Esquivel 🐦 (@fer_esquivel22) June 21, 2023