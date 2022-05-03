Club Deportivo Guadalajara managed to qualify for reclassification, placing it in sixth position in the classification, after four consecutive victories obtained by its interim technical director, Richard Chain.
With such a feat of putting the Sacred Flock to reclassification, after the dismal football performance and that one would not think that they would access the playoffs so comfortably after being under the orders of Marcelo Michel Leanoone would think that he would have already secured his position for the next contest, but apparently this is not the case.
at least according to The Sniper From the newspaper RECORDaccording to his information, not even with his four games in a row achieving victories has he been able to gain the trust of the board, in the first instance everything will depend on how he faces the playoff game and later, if it continues, the Liguilla.
The rojiblanca board would be looking for everything they give, because they want to have options for when the decision of the club committee comes at the end of the contest and there is talk that there would be a bomb.
First of all, it must be said that Marcelo Michel Leano He is still in the ranks of the club as an advisor and is helping Ricardo Pelaezin one of the names that has been wanted to have back for years.
According to the information, it would be Marcelo Bielsa which is currently free after passing through the Leeds United of the Premier League, the historical Argentine coach already directed in Mexico in the 90’s being part of América and Atlas, where he left good memories and for years has sounded for various Aztec football clubs.
