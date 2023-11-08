Chivas de Guadalajara managed to get back on track at the end of the season and has secured its place in the Apertura 2023 tournament league. El Rebaño Sagrado is currently in fourth position in the general table and is one of the four teams with a place assured in the big celebration of Mexican soccer.
The competition format changed slightly for this tournament. In Apertura 2023, the first six teams in the general classification will qualify directly, while the seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth places will fight for the two remaining tickets.
The winner of the match between places seven and eight will advance directly to the group stage; The loser of this key will have to face the winner of the duel between places nine and ten in the competition.
At this time, many things can still change in the table. Chivas is in fourth position, but could fall to fifth place if it loses to Pumas. In the same sense, the Flock could rise to second position if they beat the UNAM team and with a combination of results in the remaining duels of Monterrey and Tigres.
According to the competition format, the fourth place of the table faces the club located in the fifth position.
At this time, Chivas de Guadalajara would face Pumas. However, the table will move on the last day and there are several possible scenarios.
Atlético de San Luis is one of Chivas’ potential rivals as long as the Potosí team wins its match, the rojiblancos also do so and Tigres and Monterrey also close with victories.
Xolos de Tijuana could also be a rival for Chivas de Guadalajara. Xolaje needs to win their last match, for Chivas to beat Pumas and for San Luis not to add three.
