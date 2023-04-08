The Chivas team continues in the fight for the first places in the general table in the Clausura 2023. So far, those led by coach Veljko Paunovic are in sixth place in the competition with 22 units.
Despite the fact that the regular phase of the tournament is not over yet, the information about stove football has not been long in coming, and one of the questions that the rojiblanca fans ask the most is whether Chivas will hire new players for the next semester.
In this regard, in 90min we learned that, up to now, Fernando Hierro has not inquired about possible new signings for the next leg market.
It is expected that it will be until the end of this tournament when the former soccer player and the businessman Amaury Vergara begin talks to analyze the budget and possible new hires to face the 2023 Opening Tournament in good shape.
With this information, the rumors that positioned the Mexican goalkeeper from Santos Laguna, Carlos Acevedo, who in recent weeks sounded to be able to arrive at the Guadalajara squad as a new goalkeeper, collapsed.
It should be noted that Chivas He has suffered and seriously in different parts of the field, both in goal, defense and forward, they still do not perform, so these would be priorities of the high command for the next Summer Draft.
Likewise, the rojiblanco team has been discreet in recent transfer windows, where they have not thrown the house out of the window as they were used to becoming ‘bomb’ reinforcements.
