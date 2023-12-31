It seems that the news that Cristian 'Chicote' Calderón could sign with Club América, once he was released from Club Deportivo Guadalajara, has generated a response from the Guadalajara team regarding its position regarding Gerardo Artega.
And the left back was also wanted by the Águilas, but with what was said above, it seems that now the Sacred Flock has the way clear to go for the hiring of the Mexican who plays in the Genk from Belgium.
However, it seems that this will not be the case, and not only the Águilas have ruled out the possibility, but the red and white team as well, according to information from the journalist. Rodrigo Camacho.
“Gerardo Arteaga has not only moved away from Club América, but also from Guadalajara. Chivas sees the possibility of the player arriving as distant. He was the club's most attractive option in that position. They continue to consider reinforcing that area, but it seems that it will not be with the”
– Rodrigo Camacho.
According to the portal Passion Herd of Bolavipthe Guadalajara team will see other options for its left back given the refusal in the search for Arteaga. However, it would not be new if they chose to give their basic forces a chance, since one of the players who are expected to have a chance is Mateo Chavezwho is doing preseason with the first team.
It is worth mentioning that, Matthew 19 years old is the son of “Tilon“, historic forward of the rojiblanco team who was a reference and champion with the institution in 1997. He comes from playing in MX Expansion League with the CD Tapatíobeing champion in the Clausura 2023.
