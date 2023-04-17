Chivas de Guadalajara is having a great season in the Liga MX Clausura 2023 tournament. El Rebaño Sagrado is exceeding expectations and is getting closer to qualifying directly for the league. The rojiblancos defeated León by a score of 0-2 on matchday 15 and rose to fourth place in the general table.
With two matches remaining in the regular phase of the tournament, Chivas de Guadalajara depends on itself to get the ticket to the biggest Mexican soccer party. The rojiblancos have games left against Cruz Azul and Mazatlán FC. Everything seems set for the team led by Veljko Paunovic to access the league directly since the playoffs were implemented.
After the victory against La Fiera, one of the most difficult teams in the competition, Víctor Guzmán, captain and scorer of Guadalajara, recognized the team’s good work in this duel and promised to have a good closing to guarantee his direct pass to the league.
“It’s a goal that we set ourselves. I said it when I arrived: ‘I want to take Chivas to where they deserve, the highest’. We cannot afford not to be among the first four. There are other teams that are in the fight, we must take advantage of the two home games that remain. It’s been like four years since Chivas hasn’t entered directly and it’s a goal we have.”
– Víctor Guzmán in an interview with Claro
‘Pocho’ Guzmán affirmed that the defeat against América in the National Classic was a hard blow, but that the team was able to pass that bitter pill to win against León.
