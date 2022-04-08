Michel Leaño arrived at Chivas de Guadalajara in the 2021 Opening to replace Víctor Manuel Vucetich. The young technical director arrived at the Sacred Flock as interim coach, but the board headed by Amaury Vergara decided to give him the confidence to remain in charge of the team in the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX. The rojiblancos have not been able to come back during the management of the 35-year-old coach and, according to the most recent reports, there would already be certain fictions within the club.
Chivas de Guadalajara is currently in 14th position in the championship, with 13 points and one match pending. At this time, the Flock would stay out even of the playoffs. The most recent reports suggest that the group is fragmented and that several soccer players would be dissatisfied with Leaño’s methods and way of working.
In the Filtered Touch column, from the Mediotiempo portal, it is indicated that one of the main annoyances is that Leaño is constantly giving minutes to certain players who have not given width in the season instead of placing elements that have shown a better performance in the minutes they have had.
The column indicates that inside the Chivas de Guadalajara dressing room there are various groups, but what all these agree on is that Leaño’s speech no longer convinces them. In this report it was pointed out that Leaño will finish Clausura 2022 rain, thunder or lightning, but that at the end of the semester his continuity or his departure from the institution will be evaluated.
Chivas still has the chance to be in a good position to play the playoffs, but the upcoming results are very important to achieve the goal.
