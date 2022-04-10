Internal problems in Chivas are not something new. The differences within the dressing room are something that has become evident little by little: from comments on social networks, off-field statements, among other aspects.
The conflict, this weekend, went further. During the match between Toluca and Chivas at the Nemesio Diez Stadium, the breakdown within the team became evident. Guadalajara won with a goal from José Juan Macías, but one minute from the end of the game, the Red Devils equalized with a great goal from Leo Fernández.
At that time, Antonio Briseño and César Huerta staged an outburst in front of the TUDN cameras.
Everything indicates that the conflict began when “Chino” Huerta made a comment that “Pollo” Briseño would not have liked. The rojiblanco defender is characterized by being a very passionate and sensitive player, which is why he would have come out to defend his teammates after the comments.
According to the most recent reports, Huerta made negative comments about the performance of his teammates in the last minutes of the match and Briseño replied that he was not even considered by Marcelo Michel Leaño to play.
The confrontation between Huerta and Briseño did not get bigger. The red-and-white teammates approached these two elements to prevent things from escalating and things from escalating. So far it has not been communicated if there will be any sanction by the board.
