Club Deportivo Guadalajara is on vacation for the next two weeks, after its elimination in the Clausura 2022 tournament, but there is a footballer who is focused on returning to the fields in optimal conditions, he is the benchmark and captain of the midfield, Jesus Molina.
The captain of the Sacred Flock decided to leave the holidays for another occasion and is working at Verde Valle to be as good as possible after the injury he suffered.
Jesus Molina He is coming out of a knee operation that he underwent at the beginning of the year and that has prevented him from seeing activity, for which his return is expected to take place between September and October, for which he has barely begun with the rehabilitation in court, with personalized work that has started with light jogs.
Through his Instagram account, the midfielder published images in his stories where he appears with his work at the rojiblanco team’s facilities, in addition to working at the gym to get in shape as soon as possible, because he has been out of activity since last February when he underwent surgery on the cruciate ligament of his right knee.
“Molina’s operation was a success; the preoperative diagnosis was confirmed, a complete rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the right knee and additionally, a part of the lateral meniscus was repaired, as well as a superficial chondral lesion of the medial condyle. prognosis of return to competition is 7 to 9 months”
– Chivas’ statement after the injury.
According to the medical prognosis, Molina He could return between September and November, however, with the good work that the footballer has done, he could return as soon as possible, which is why he has decided not to take vacations and continue to focus on his rehabilitation.
