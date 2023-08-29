Due to a serious injury, Javier Hernández will be out of the field for the remainder of 2023. The Mexican center forward, already a 35-year-old veteran, will undertake a long and complex recovery, because at his age, he is experiencing the most complex of his career and recovering from it is not easy. To this it must be added that his sporting level was not even close to fullness, for which reason his future raises certain doubts.
Despite this, ‘Chicharito’, now in his facet as a streamer, made it clear that at the moment he is not thinking about retirement, it is something he will do when he returns to activity and defines if he is physically and mentally fit to continue within the playing fields. Even Javier made it clear where he would like to pursue his career, with the LA Galaxy of MLS.
Javier is happy in Los Angeles, which is why the player made it clear that he sees himself playing in the future in the southern United States, although he stated that this does not depend entirely on him, because although his His wish is to stay in the team, at the end of this year his contract ends and the renewal is one hundred percent in the hands of the Galaxy. At the same time, in 90min we have informed you of Chivas’ desire to bring ‘Chicharito’ back to his squad, there are already contacts between both parties, although for Hernández, Guadalajara is plan B.
