The news of stove soccer continues, and one team that is most talked about is the Chivas team.
The squad led by the Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic, continue to work at forced marches to close the signing of Luca Martinez Dupuy.
When it seemed that Chivas had a clear path to get the signing of Martínez Dupuy, the group of Juarez Braveswho also raised his hand to get his services.
The border team is one of the best strengthened for the upcoming tournament, and now they will seek to ‘steal’ the signing of the rojiblanca squad.
“[EXCLUSIVO] Luca Martínez Dupuy, very close to being Juárez’s reinforcement. He is very close to closing the purchase of 70% of his pass with Rosario Central.”published the journalist César Luis Merlo.
More transfer news in Liga MX:
Said source indicates that Juárez would keep 70 percent of the federative rights with the purchase of the soccer player.
Likewise, it is known that Chivas sought to keep 75 percent of the pass, in addition to offering around 800 thousand dollars, an amount that the Rosario Central team rejected and there was no longer any intention of the rojiblanco team to increase the offer.
At the time of writing this note, it is known that the last details are being refined, so if everything prospers, it would be in the next few days when it becomes official.
In 90 min we will continue reporting.
#Chivas #Juárez #hard #battle #signing #Luca #Martínez #Dupuy
Leave a Reply