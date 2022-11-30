Chivas de Guadalajara continues to seek reinforcements for the Clausura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX. The rojiblanco team has started a new project under the direction of Fernando Hierro and Veljko Paunovic and expectations are high. To achieve a good performance in the next championship, it is necessary for the Sacred Flock to add important footballers in key positions.
During the transfer market, many candidates have been mentioned to join the rojiblanco team, however, so far no signings have been confirmed. Chivas has already started its preseason and still does not have reinforcements.
According to information from commentator Raymundo González, from the Hard to Mark program, the rojiblanca board has already made a couple of offers to become players, but both were rejected. The proposals were made by Brandon Vázquez, from Cincinatti FC, and Jordi Cortizo, from Puebla.
“The purchase proposals have not convinced their respective clubs for now”
– Raymundo González, Hard to Mark
Guadalajara will continue to insist on getting these players even if their first offer has not convinced the MLS club and the Strip as a whole.
America v Puebla – Playoffs Opening Tournament 2022 Liga MX / Agustin Cuevas/GettyImages
Chivas de Guadalajara has also set its sights on other players such as Gerardo Arteaga, Víctor Guzmán and Eduardo Aguirre, but they have not yet made formal offers for these elements.
Leave a Reply