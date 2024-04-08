After the weekend's victory over Puebla, Chivas has a place in the play-offs in its hands and will seek to find a place in the direct classification to the league. Despite this, to say that the semester has been good at Verde Valle would be a lie, as it leaves more doubts than certainties and this being the case, at the board level they are already working on the immediate future of the club, where it is expected again that there will be a rain of casualties, one of those cut could well be José Juan Macías.
Fernando Esquivel confirmed that within León there is interest in taking Macías once again, although this time it would be a total purchase and will only proceed if the club closes the sale of Federico Viñas. 'JJ''s first stage in the Bajío team was brilliant even though he was only a youth player at the time, so perhaps there is no better possible destination for the Mexican who is approaching three years of nothing in his career. .
Macías is the third in the Chivas squad behind Javier Hernández and Ricardo Marín, he plays very little, sometimes not even as a substitute, because between injuries and loss of play, Gago does not have the slightest confidence in him.
This being the case, it gives the impression that for the cause of the club, the continuity of José Juan would be, to use a term, unnecessary and if the flock has the option of obtaining a few millions for a player who lives in oblivion, it should not let her go.
