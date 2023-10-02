Club Deportivo Guadalajara faced Toluca FC on matchday 10 of the Apertura 2023 tournament and tied 1-1 with goals from Edgar Lopez and Ricardo Marin. Therefore, both teams shared one unit and were installed in positions seven and eight in the classification respectively,
In this way, we present you the next five matches of the rojiblanco team during the regular phase of the Apertura 2023 tournament.
Next week the red and white team will host one more edition of the Clásico Tapatío, it will undoubtedly be the most interesting duel of the day.
During the FIFA Date in October the Águilas and the Sacred Flock will face each other in a friendly duel to not lose pace in the Apertura 2023.
The camoteros will host the team from Guadalajara on matchday 13, it will be an important confrontation as both teams seek to secure a place for the Play-In.
The team of Veljko Paunovic will receive the felines in what will be the reunion after the final of the Clausura 2023 tournament where the Monterrey team won the championship.
For Date 15 the Gallos Blancos will be the hosts of the Guadalajara team, for those instances both teams hope to close the final phase of the contest in the best way.
