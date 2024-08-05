Chivas de Guadalajara faced the LA Galaxy on the third day of the 2024 Leagues Cup. The Sacred Flock came into this match with the obligation to get a win against the Californians or draw and win in the penalty shootout.
The match ended in a 2-2 draw after 90 minutes of regulation time, but the red-and-whites lost 4-5 in the penalty shootout and were eliminated from the tournament.
Following this result, here are the next five Chivas de Guadalajara matches:
Tigres vs Chivas de Guadalajara
University Stadium
August 24
21:00 hours
Matchday 5, Liga MX
El Rebaño Sagrado will face one of the most powerful teams in all of Mexican soccer once the Apertura 2024 tournament resumes.
Chivas vs FC Juarez
Akron Stadium
August 31st
17:05 hours
Matchday 6, Liga MX
Chivas will be the favorite in this duel against the Bravos de Juárez. The red-and-white team has two wins and three draws against the frontier team.
America vs Chivas
Sports City Stadium
September 14
18:30 hours
Matchday 7, Liga MX
The National Classic will be played on matchday 7 of the 2024 Apertura. In its last five league matches, Chivas has just one win, two draws and two losses.
Chivas vs Leon
Akron Stadium
September 18
19:05 hours
Matchday 8, Liga MX
The duels between these two teams have been very close in recent years. Chivas has two wins, two losses and one draw in its most recent encounters against La Fiera.
Cruz Azul vs Chivas
Sports City Stadium
September 21st
21:05 hours
Matchday 9, Liga MX
This is shaping up to be one of the most interesting duels of Matchday 9. In their last five encounters, Chivas has three wins and two losses.
