On Saturday, July 20, 2024, at 5:00 p.m., the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara They received the sight of the Mazatlan FCfor the match corresponding to matchday four of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
With goals from Cade Cowell at the start of the second half, and another from ‘Hormiga’ González, in the seventy-ninth minute of the match, the Rojiblanca squad beat the Mazatlecos 2-0, thus reaching seven points at the start of this Apertura 2024 tournament.
This will be the first time that Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara will face the San José Earthquakes, and they will do so in the match corresponding to the first day of Group B, in the Leagues CUP.
Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara have faced Los Angeles Galaxy twice, and in both matches the Rebaño Sagrado emerged victorious, the last time being in 2022; a friendly match that Chivas won by a score of 2-0.
If Chivas advances to the next round in the Leagues CUP 2024, the fifth match for the Sacred Flock would be the round of 32 for the title that currently belongs to Lionel Messi’s Inter Mami and company.
