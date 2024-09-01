Last Saturday, August 31, 2024, at 5:05 p.m. (Mexico time), the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara They received a visit from the Juarez FCfor the match corresponding to matchday number six of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
With goals from ‘Hormiga’ González, ‘Nene’ Beltrán, Roberto Alvarado, Alan Mozo and Yael Padilla, Chivas thrashed Juárez FC 5-0, debuting on the right foot on its new broadcast channel: Amazon Prime.
America vs Chivas
Sports City Stadium
September 14th
18:30 hours
Matchday 7, Liga MX
The National Classic will be played on matchday 7 of the 2024 Apertura. In its last five league matches, Chivas has just one win, two draws and two losses.
Chivas vs Leon
Akron Stadium
September 18th
19:05 hours
Matchday 8, Liga MX
The duels between these two teams have been very close in recent years. Chivas has two wins, two losses and one draw in its most recent encounters against La Fiera.
Cruz Azul vs Chivas
Sports City Stadium
September 21st
21:05 hours
Matchday 9, Liga MX
This is shaping up to be one of the most interesting duels of Matchday 9. In their last five encounters, Chivas has three wins and two losses.
Chivas vs Rayados
Akron Stadium
Saturday, September 28th
21:05 hours
Matchday 10, Liga MX
The last time Chivas and Rayados faced each other was on matchday thirteen of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended 2-0 in favor of the Rebaño Sagrado. The match took place on the BBVA stadium field.
Chivas vs Atlas
Akron Stadium
Saturday, October 5th
19:05 hours
Matchday 11, Liga MX
The last time these two teams met was on matchday seventeen of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended 1-0 in favor of the Rebaño Sagrado. The match took place on the Jalisco stadium field.
