After the indiscipline of Alexis Vegaalong with his companions Cristian Calderon and Raul Martinezwhere they were forgiven by the board of directors of the Guadalajara Sports Club and were able to rejoin the team’s training, in recent days doubts have arisen about the player’s situation and his future with the Guadalajara institution.
At the moment, it seems that he will not be considered by the coaching staff headed by Veljko Paunovic because he failed to trust him, therefore his future on the team is uncertain.
Meanwhile, since he was reinstated to the first team, he has not been taken into account to play in the Apertura 2023 and everything could indicate that he will continue like this until the end of the competition, so the board will try to transfer him before he leaves as an agent. free in June 2024.
Obviously these decisions will bring negative things for the team, since the teams that have in mind signing Vega They will try to hire you at the lowest price possible given your reputation and inactivity.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
According to information from Claro Sportsthe red and white team plans to renew Alexis Vega so that he can recover his level and later be able to revalidate himself to take advantage of it sportingly or economically.
The board would wait for more days to pass for the criticism to cease a little and later renew it in order to have tied up one of the assets that was most expected of them. However, the situation will remain uncertain at least until the end of the Sacred Flock’s participation in this tournament.
#Chivas #position #situation #Alexis #Vega