Mexico City.- Mauricio Ymay, ESPN reporterdid not hide his annoyance against the arbitration of the match, Mazatlán FC vs Chivas, because the Sacred Flock was affected by a penal that they did not score on him in the second period.

During their 0-2 partial victory, the player, Jefferson Intriago, neglected the play and ended up throwing Ricardo Marín off balance inside Ricardo Gutiérrez's area.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

The referee, Adonai Escobedo González, did not call a foul nor was the play reviewed by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) even though the action was to call a penalty in favor of Chivas.

As a result of that situation, Mazatlán FC equalized the score, 2-2, in the 100th minute. Days after the result, Mauricio Ymay attacked the refereeing of Adonai Escobedo for not calling a penalty on Ricardo Marín.

“The referee's mistake, by Adonai Escobedo, a very clear penalty on (Ricardo) Marín, what's more, for me, that is more of a penalty than the one they did score on him in the first minutes,” he said on the 'Cronómetro' program.

“It seems incredible to me that Adonai did not see it on the field but much more incredible that the VAR did not detect that there was a very clear foul by (Jefferson) Intriago,” said Mauricio Ymay.

The commentator even states that he is already waiting for the VAR audios because it is the controversial play of the day, but above all he wants to know why they did not score a penalty in favor of Chivas.

Haven't you checked out Amazon? Look at THIS LINK their best products.