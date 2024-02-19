Mexico City.- Mauricio Ymay, ESPN reporterdid not hide his annoyance against the arbitration of the match, Mazatlán FC vs Chivas, because the Sacred Flock was affected by a penal that they did not score on him in the second period.

During their partial 0-2 victory in the El Encanto stadiumthe player, Jefferson Intriagohe neglected the play and ended up throwing off balance Ricardo Marin with a push from behind into the area of ​​the goalie, Ricardo Gutierrez.

He referee, Adonai Escobedo Gonzálezdid not mark a foul nor did the play proceed to signal a penalty despite having the support of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Derived from that situation, Mazatlan FC tied the score, 2-2, in the 100th minute. Days after the result, Mauricio Ymay charged against him arbitration of Adonai Escobedo for not pointing out a penalty Ricardo Marin.

Chivas tied with Mazatlán FC 2-2

Jorge Osuna

«The referee's error, of Adonai Escobedovery clear criminal (Ricardo) MarinWhat's more, for me, that one is more penal than the one they do mark against Chivas in the first minutes,” he said on the 'Cronómetro' program.

«I find it incredible that I haven't seen it. Adonai on the field but much more incredible than in the VAR have not detected that there is a very clear lack of (Jefferson) Intriago“, he pointed Mauricio Ymay.

Chivas suffered a draw against Mazatlán FC

Jorge Osuna

The commentator even states that he is already waiting for the audios from the people of the VAR.with Adonai Escobedo for being the controversial play of matchday 7, but above all he wants to know why they did not score a penalty in favor of Chivas on Friday.

