It is true that there is still a month left until the closing of the transfer market in Liga MX, but the 2024 Apertura Tournament is already in Matchday 4 and the Leagues Cup 2024which is why the board of directors of Club Deportivo Guadalajara needs to close its ranks and Amaury Vergara knows he must give that last piece to Fernando Gago.
That way, once the first payment from the sale of broadcast rights arrives, Amazon Prime the signing of a quality reinforcement can be made, in the case of Jordi Cortizoan element that has been sought by the team for months.
The board is clear about its objective and if they get enough money for the investment, they will go for the player from the Pandilla.
According to information from the journalist Cesar Huertasome red-and-white leaders are hoping that with the money that comes in from Amazonthe more than 100,000 are paid 9 million dollars that they ask for in the Sultana del Norte for Jordi Cortizoa player who gave Rayados the victory with his goal in Matchday 3.
“The part of the management with which I can have contact maintains this version and they continue to maintain that this deal with Amazon will be made official soon, a percentage of what comes in from television this football year will be used to find a final reinforcement”
“At this moment, there is a sector of the leadership that understands the issue like this: it is Jordi Cortizo or it is nothing,” said the journalist of AS Mexico through his YouTube channel.
