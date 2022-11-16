One of the first movements of Club Deportivo Guadalajara, once its participation in the Apertura 2022 tournament concluded, were the casualties of Miguel Ponce Y Jesus Molinaso they were not considered for the next contest for Fernando Hierro Y Veljko Paunovic.
However, this Tuesday, November 15, the presence of the experienced midfielder was captured Jesus Molina who is a free agent at the Verde Valle facilities in a personalized training session.
The rojiblanco first team returned to the Verde Valle facilities after their holidays this beginning of the week and the rigorous medical and physical tests concluded this Tuesday, in order to begin the preseason that will last almost two months before the Clausura 2023.
Until now, the Guadalajara team continues to undergo a restructuring at the hands of the new sports director Fernando Hierro and the new technical director Veljko Paunovicwho took the positions of Pelaez Y String respectively; and so far only the departures of the footballers have been made official Jesus Molina Y Miguel Ponce upon being released from their respective contracts with the rojiblanca institution.
Former captain and midfielder Jesus Molinapublished this Tuesday a story on his personal Instagram account, in which he showed the work he does in the facilities of the sports city of Verde Valle, including with the official and current clothing until this 2022 Opening of the Flock.
Despite the fact that on Wednesday, October 12, his departure from the club was announced and he is now a free agent for the Clausura 2023, he continues to train at Verde Valle.
This is because his contract legally ends on December 31 and therefore his release will be effective as of January 1, 2023, when he will be able to formalize his registration in Liga MX with a new team (if he wishes). even if that agreement is announced in advance.
