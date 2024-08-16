Bad fortune follows Chivas so far in this tournament Opening 2024because they not only failed in the Leagues Cup for the second year in a row, but have now also returned to the ordeal of injuries.
He Guadalajara Sports Club has received the terrible news that a key player in the defense has been injured, but the worst thing about the matter is that it is an illness that is beginning to be common in Verde Valle, since it was a ligament rupture.
It should be remembered that, recently, Jose Juan Macias suffered the same injury, as did Carlos Cisnerosin May 2023. Just in April of this year, Raul Martinez He was operated on for the same condition in his leg, so it is a constant in Chivas.
The Chivas They announced that Luis Olivas suffered a cruciate ligament injury and is out for the remainder of the tournament Opening 2024 of the Liga MXso Fernando Gago loses one of his defenders.
“After the physical evaluation and imaging tests, the rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in Luis’s right knee;This morning he underwent successful surgery and in the next few days he will begin his rehabilitation,” Guadalajara said in a statement.
In this way, they return to the ordeal with ligament injuries in Verde Valle, now with a piece that was called to be important in this contest, because at one point he could be considered a starter along with Gilberto Sepulvedawith the intention of freeing Chiquete Orozco to the side.
The central defender, who was on loan at Mazatlan last semester, he will have to go through a recovery period that ranges between 6 and 8 months, so he will not play again until 2025.
This could compromise your place in Chivas and even in a team of the Liga MXas it has been difficult for him to establish himself as a starter since his debut as a professional, despite a good run in Guadalajara.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
#Chivas #loses #player #rest #AP2024
Leave a Reply