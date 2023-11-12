On Saturday, November 11, 2023, at the Ciudad Universitaria Olympic stadium, Chivas and Cougars They faced each other in the duel corresponding to matchday number seventeen of the Mexican championship. A victory for the Sacred Flock placed them as third overall (pending the result between Tigres and América); a draw or defeat stuck them in fourth place.
The home team began the duel by winning at minute eleven of the first half, and although Chivas fought hard in the second half, they were unable to obtain the desired tying goal, so they had to settle for fourth position.
The one who had a particularly bad time tonight was the Chivas attacker Alexis Vega, who had in his boots the 1-1 for Chivas, but he made a mistake from the eleventh step, further increasing the reproaches of his fans and gradually distancing him from say goodbye to the Sacred Flock as soon as the Mexican championship ends.
Chivas and Tigres, unlike América and Monterrey, will know who their rival will be in the quarterfinals as soon as this last day ends, since it is the first and second place that play against the winners of the play-in. A slight advantage, considering that they will be out of action for the same amount of time (approximately three weeks).
Which Chivas will we see in the league?
The ones who found a way to win, even though they weren’t playing well at all, or the ones who missed penalties when things got hot?
Only time will tell.
#Chivas #loses #Pumas #Alexis #Vega #dresses #villain