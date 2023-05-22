Chivas advanced to the grand final of the Clausura 2023 by beating América in the grand final with an aggregate score of 3-2.
Now they will face Tigres, the team that was measured in the most recent final in which they participated. It took 6 years for the rojiblancos to return to this instance and against the same rival.
In the match against the cats of the final in the Clausura 2017 Tournament, in the first leg they tied 2-2, with goals from Alan Pulido and Rodolfo Pizarro, for Tigres Gignac discounted with a double.
For the second leg played on May 28, Alan Pulido and José Juan ‘Gallito’ Vázquez sealed the victory, while the goal for Tigres was scored by Ismael Sosa. That was how the rojiblancos prevailed on aggregate 4-3.
Here we present the lineup that coach Matías Almeyda used with Chivas in their last final played in the Clausura 2017. Will the history of the title be repeated, or will Tigres exact revenge?
PO: Rodolfo Cota
LI: Edwin Hernandez
DC: Oswaldo Alanis
DC: Jair Pereira
RHP: Jesus Sanchez
MD: Carlos Salcido
MC: Jose Juan Vazquez
IE: Nestor Calderon
MO: Rodolfo Pizarro
SD: Orbelin Pineda
CD: Alan Pulido
