The goal has been one of the positions that has been questioned the most by the Club Deportivo Guadalajara in the most recent tournaments, practically since the departure of Rodolfo Cota of the institution, the Sacred Herd has not been able to count on a full security regular goalkeeper and it is that, since the stay of Raúl Gudiño Y Antonio Rodriguez, both have been interspersed in the ownership since 2019, depending on their moment.
Everything seems to indicate that the goal will remain with them, but as for the goalkeepers that are being formed, the 25-year-old goalkeeper, Antonio Torres placeholder image who played in the team affiliate Tapatio of the Expansion League MX, signed with him Club AD Guanacasteca of Costa Rica that recently ascended to the maximum circuit, reason why it was announced with great fanfare.
Antonio Torres placeholder image He was formed in the Guadalajara team since 2015 and to date he only kept participating in lower divisions and in the subsidiary, he did not participate in the first team, but despite this, he is considered a goalkeeper in good condition.
The player played nine commitments in the Guard1anes Clausura 2021 and the ownership was obtained by his teammate Jose Raúl Rangel who is in preseason with the club, faced with this situation, the goalkeeper looked for an opportunity in the Caribbean and will try to start again.
At the moment, the rojiblanca board has not announced any hiring, they are analyzing the possible reinforcements and players who will remain or who will go up to the first team from the lower divisions and the subsidiary.
