To commemorate 20 years since Jorge Vergara acquired Club Deportivo Guadalajara, the institution will bring out a special jersey that celebrates this legacy. The shirt is a special edition for collectors, since only 5,500 pieces were produced. The design is very exclusive and will be numbered for fans who get it.
The collection uniform, manufactured by the German brand Puma, is reminiscent of the first one used during Jorge Vergara’s time: it will have the characteristic red stripes, blue collar, gold piping, it will have the signature of the former owner of the club and a legend commemorating 20 years of this Chivas de Guadalajara project.
The Chivas de Guadalajara collection jersey went on sale on November 8 through its website and is priced at 2,599 pesos.
Through social networks, fans of Chivas de Guadalajara showed off their shirts and showed the details of this special edition. Others took the opportunity to complain that the jerseys ran out very quickly and that it was very difficult to get them.
The 5,500 commemorative shirts from the 2002-2022 period sold out in a few minutes and were a sales success for the Chivas board.
In this period, the team won Apertura 2006, Clausura 2017, Copa MX Apertura 2015, Copa MX Clausura 2017, a Supercopa MX and the 2018 Concacaf Champions League.
