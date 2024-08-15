Last Sunday, August 4, the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara They faced LA Galaxy, in a duel that the Sacred Flock had to win to advance in the Leagues CUP 2024. Unfortunately, for the red and white cause, the match ended in a two-goal draw, and then they fell on penalties, being eliminated from the competition.
With their sights set on Liga MX, where they will return to the fields on Saturday, August 25, 2024, when they visit Tigres UANL at the ‘Volcán’ Universitario field, Chivas has begun to listen to offers for its players and making offers for other elements.
One of the most talked about negotiations in recent days is the one that supposedly exists between the Monterrey Football Club and the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara, who have already finalized the signing of Omar Govea for Chivas, and are now listening to an offer from the northern team, to obtain the services of Víctor: ‘Pocho’ Guzmán, who is relegated to the substitutes’ bench.
It should be remembered that a goal by Víctor Guzmán in the distant year of 2016, when he was still a player for the Tuzos del Pachuca, caused one of the most painful defeats in the history of the Pandilla del Cerro de la Silla, in the final for the Mexican championship.
In the last few days, 90 min reported on Chivas’ interest in bringing back Mexican midfielder Héctor Herrera. While it is true that the footballer does not have in mind leaving Houston this semester, he left the possibility open for the next tournament, with Chivas being an important option for Héctor, along with the club that saw him born: the Tuzos del Pachuca.
