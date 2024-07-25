Before the break, Guadalajara managed to collect seven points, the result of a draw against Tolucaa defeat against Xolos and the triumphs against Querétaro and Mazatlan.

Here is the latest news from the Flock:

Likewise, it does not have Carlos Cisneroswho started the Apertura 2024 as a starter, but was injured on Matchday 2. The recent signing Daniel Aguirre It is also not available after surgery.

The good news is that, whoever was a starter for the Argentine Fernando Gago during the Clausura 2024, Pavel Perezis back and could travel to the United States.

🔴 Jesús Orozco Chiquete will miss the next two months of competition with @Chivasas anticipated @medranoazteca. 🏥 Discarded for #LeaguesCupthe duels against Tigres, Juárez and the National Classic. Their next return game would be against León or Cruz Azul. pic.twitter.com/JzK2XbMgmy — Rodrigo Camacho (@rodrigocamacho_) July 24, 2024

“I feel very good about the team and I’m not saying this just for the sake of it or out of commitment. The team has been stable for three tournaments, in a final, a semi-final and a quarter-final, I think we’re very close to achieving what we all want. We all want to be champions with Chivas, everyone around them deserves it.”were the words of the youth player for the podcast ‘Guardians of Tradition’starring two emblems of the Flock, Fernando Quirarte and Demetrius Madero.

“Unfortunately, Chicken (Antonio Briseño) He is right. We played well, four to two, a lad scored his goal. We had many opportunities. On Tuesday we have another chance and it is another visit. Ok, together guys!” was the message from the striker. “Nobody is pointing fingers here, we all improve not because we lose, we improve because if we want to be champions, we all improve throughout the game we play. Ok, we are all going!”he concluded.

But how is that possible? If ESPN told me that Chicharito only came to destroy the Chivas locker room… pic.twitter.com/8blFUghRV5 — Gael Pineda 🇨🇵 (@GPineda10x) July 23, 2024

The midfielder, who was already allowed to play in that area in the last match, has become one of the most applauded by the fans due to his performance, and has even gained the trust of the coaching staff, even though he was rumored to leave the institution this semester.

“Number one, Fernando González. Fernando Gago really liked El Oso. People from Guadalajara told me that the references that the coaching staff has in the metrics, the big data that they have on El Oso’s performance as a center, have pleasantly surprised them. The statistical data on El Oso’s performance as a center, they say, are very good.”explained the communicator on his channel Youtube.

Two games with Oso Gonzalez as a starter, two games won. The factor of victory for Chivas pic.twitter.com/m7bZE4KUpM — Your Alter Ego (@TuRealAlterEgo) July 21, 2024

Added to this, it should be remembered that the red-and-white attacker, even though he went to the Copa America 2024he barely played twelve minutes, which cost him dearly, remembering that he did not do preseason with ChivasThe 2024 World Cup player has been a starter in all four Apertura 2024 matches and is expected to be at 100.

“Fernando Gago has a very clear desire and has expressed it to the leadership. Today I spoke with some people close to the Rebaño and the desire is clear, Gago wants one more reinforcement”the communicator reported.

The desire would be for an attacking midfielder.