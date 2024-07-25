The 2024 Opening, of the Liga MXwent into a hiatus due to the Leagues Cup 2024 against MLSthen now Chivas He is focused on doing a good job unlike the last edition, where he will face the Los Angeles Galaxy and San Jose Earthquakesin it West Group 2.
Before the break, Guadalajara managed to collect seven points, the result of a draw against Tolucaa defeat against Xolos and the triumphs against Querétaro and Mazatlan.
Here is the latest news from the Flock:
The injured players before the Leagues Cup
Next Saturday Guadalajara’s journey in the binational tournament begins against San Jose Earthquakesa duel where he will not be able to count on some pieces. The first of them and, perhaps, the most sensitive loss, is the defender Chiquete Orozcowho was injured in the Mazatlanwhich is a muscle tear that will keep him out for at least two months.
Likewise, it does not have Carlos Cisneroswho started the Apertura 2024 as a starter, but was injured on Matchday 2. The recent signing Daniel Aguirre It is also not available after surgery.
The good news is that, whoever was a starter for the Argentine Fernando Gago during the Clausura 2024, Pavel Perezis back and could travel to the United States.
Gilberto Sepúlveda feels the league title is close at hand
Tiba acknowledged that the entire institution is convinced that the title is very close. The defender indicated that the entire squad of players, as well as the coaching staff and management are sure that the objective is getting closer.
“I feel very good about the team and I’m not saying this just for the sake of it or out of commitment. The team has been stable for three tournaments, in a final, a semi-final and a quarter-final, I think we’re very close to achieving what we all want. We all want to be champions with Chivas, everyone around them deserves it.”were the words of the youth player for the podcast ‘Guardians of Tradition’starring two emblems of the Flock, Fernando Quirarte and Demetrius Madero.
‘Chicharito’ gave a speech to his teammates after defeat
Since the arrival of Javier Hernandez to the fold, it has been mentioned that there was probably a broken dressing room due to the way the forward acted, there was even talk of a bad relationship with Victor GuzmanHowever, a video has circulated on social media where his leadership role and how he has a good relationship with his teammates can be seen, which happened after the fall against Xolos.
“Unfortunately, Chicken (Antonio Briseño) He is right. We played well, four to two, a lad scored his goal. We had many opportunities. On Tuesday we have another chance and it is another visit. Ok, together guys!” was the message from the striker. “Nobody is pointing fingers here, we all improve not because we lose, we improve because if we want to be champions, we all improve throughout the game we play. Ok, we are all going!”he concluded.
Ruben Gonzalez would replace Chiquete Orozco in the center
With the unfortunate injury of Chiquete Orozco, Fernando Gago He will have to choose who will replace him and although he has natural central defenders like Antonio Briseno, Leo Sepulveda, Luis Olivas and Jose Castilloin the end it would be The Bear Gonzalez who would appear as a duo with Gilberto Sepulvedaat least that’s what the reporter revealed Cesar Huerta of AS Mexico.
The midfielder, who was already allowed to play in that area in the last match, has become one of the most applauded by the fans due to his performance, and has even gained the trust of the coaching staff, even though he was rumored to leave the institution this semester.
“Number one, Fernando González. Fernando Gago really liked El Oso. People from Guadalajara told me that the references that the coaching staff has in the metrics, the big data that they have on El Oso’s performance as a center, have pleasantly surprised them. The statistical data on El Oso’s performance as a center, they say, are very good.”explained the communicator on his channel Youtube.
Roberto Alvarado prepares for the Leagues Cup
Initially, El Piojo was chosen to participate in the Stars game of the MLS against Liga MXHowever, due to muscle problems he was discharged and did not travel to the United States, so now he is recovering thinking about the Leagues Cup.
Added to this, it should be remembered that the red-and-white attacker, even though he went to the Copa America 2024he barely played twelve minutes, which cost him dearly, remembering that he did not do preseason with ChivasThe 2024 World Cup player has been a starter in all four Apertura 2024 matches and is expected to be at 100.
Fernando Gago demands Amaury Vergara
The team from Guadalajara is doing well in the semester, however, Pintita He is aware of the shortcomings and strengths of his team, so he decided to raise his voice and make a demand to the club’s owner, who has been a bit distant in recent months, as the journalist said. Cesar Huerta.
“Fernando Gago has a very clear desire and has expressed it to the leadership. Today I spoke with some people close to the Rebaño and the desire is clear, Gago wants one more reinforcement”the communicator reported.
The desire would be for an attacking midfielder.
