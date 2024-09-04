Chivas is in sixth place in the standings with eleven points after three wins, two draws and one loss, with its clash against the America for the National Classicnext Saturday, September 14th at the Sports City Stadium.

For those who don’t want to miss the action, the duel will be broadcast via Hi! Sports TVsports channel available in SKY, Izzi, MVS Hub, Dish and Total Playin addition to digital platforms hi-sports-tv totally live.

THE FLOCK INVADES COLIMA! 🐐 Chivas will face Colima FC of the Premier League, a match that we will broadcast on the Hi Sports screen and digital platforms, you can’t miss it. 📺 Saturday, September 7th at 9:00 PM. 🗓️ #ForMexicoEverythingIsPossible pic.twitter.com/fQ7m1n0LXv — Hi! Sports TV (@HiSportsTV) September 3, 2024

“I don’t have all the answers for that, the reality is that I was very fortunate in my position and I don’t want to be modest, I was in three different stages in Guadalajara. I could say that it is an issue, perhaps generational, many others can stop doing their part, they mentioned the issue of hunger just now and there you can open many keys, if you have that hunger to want to transcend, to be protagonists with Chivas, in this case. Different factors can come into play: the game system, the society, the coach.”he commented.

“Sometimes it is very difficult to find that amalgam on the field of play, many times it has to do with whether they play together for a certain amount of time or not. It is difficult. From here I wish him the best of luck and hopefully one day, as soon as possible, Guadalajara can find a reference, in that part of goals, leadership and in that part of being a protagonist. Hopefully it will be soon.”he concluded.

“Yes, of course, there is always the possibility of returning to Mexico and the nice thing would be to be able to return to Chivas at some point and retire there. I have always said that it is a team that has won all my heart, all my affection. Whenever I go to Guadalajara, the people welcome me in a very nice way and that is something I have kept in mind. I have my houses there, my things and I think I left behind great friends.”said El Peluchín.

DON’T GET EXCITED! 😬 Alan Pulido has made himself available to Chivas to return to Liga MX 🇲🇽🔁 The Mexican striker would see his arrival to the ‘rojiblanco’ team frustrated for this reason 👇🐐https://t.co/zmgWO1TBpc — SoyReferee (@SoyReferee) September 4, 2024

THE PHOTO EVERYONE WAS WAITING FOR!🤩📸 Alan Mozo wearing the colors of the Mexican National Team. pic.twitter.com/Yzs6F47aHL — TROLL FOOTBALL (@Troll_FootbaIl) September 3, 2024

The Herd comes from crushing 5-0 to Juarez in it Akron Stadiumbut El Nene asked to keep everything in moderation now that this important duel is approaching.

“That’s what we work for, to be fighting. When it’s match day, we compete and when it’s time to rest, we take advantage of it and go away calmly knowing that we’re doing a good job, but we don’t relax because we haven’t won anything.”said.

“I am happy, especially for the team and the work that had been done. We had played some very good games since the Leagues Cup, but we had not been able to win and you are left with the feeling that you play well and you don’t win. The team once again showed that consistency, intensity and that is what is important about winning in that way, convincingly.”he concluded.