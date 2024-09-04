For now the Liga MX take a breather because of the FIFA date September, however, clubs continue to prepare for the rest of the Apertura 2024.
Chivas is in sixth place in the standings with eleven points after three wins, two draws and one loss, with its clash against the America for the National Classicnext Saturday, September 14th at the Sports City Stadium.
It’s time to hear the latest news from the Sacred Flock:
The Flock will play a friendly against Colima FC
In order not to lose the rhythm due to the FIFA dateGuadalajara decided to play a friendly match and therefore, the Caimanes, from the Second Division and led by Sergio Buenowill be their rivals in the Colima Stadiumnext Saturday, September 6, at 5:00 p.m.
For those who don’t want to miss the action, the duel will be broadcast via Hi! Sports TVsports channel available in SKY, Izzi, MVS Hub, Dish and Total Playin addition to digital platforms hi-sports-tv totally live.
Roberto Alvarado will renew his contract
Last week it was announced that the Flamengo Brazil was interested in El Piojo, and it was also mentioned that the board rejected up to two offers for the attacker. It is no secret that the World Cup player is one of the key men of the team, so much so that this weekend he reached one hundred games with the red and white shirt, registering 20 goals and 19 assists. And now, according to Eric Lopez of TUDNin the next few days his contract renewal until 2028 will be made official, since his continuity is a priority in the project.
Omar Bravo wants Chivas to find a goal-scoring reference
The Mochiteco is the institution’s all-time top scorer, surpassing even the legend of Salvador Reyesso he knows how difficult it is to be a striker, but he hopes that the club will soon be able to find a benchmark in the area like he was in his time.
“I don’t have all the answers for that, the reality is that I was very fortunate in my position and I don’t want to be modest, I was in three different stages in Guadalajara. I could say that it is an issue, perhaps generational, many others can stop doing their part, they mentioned the issue of hunger just now and there you can open many keys, if you have that hunger to want to transcend, to be protagonists with Chivas, in this case. Different factors can come into play: the game system, the society, the coach.”he commented.
“Sometimes it is very difficult to find that amalgam on the field of play, many times it has to do with whether they play together for a certain amount of time or not. It is difficult. From here I wish him the best of luck and hopefully one day, as soon as possible, Guadalajara can find a reference, in that part of goals, leadership and in that part of being a protagonist. Hopefully it will be soon.”he concluded.
Alan Pulido wants to return to Chivas
The Tamaulipas native was the last top scorer that the Flock had, so we miss an element with a goal like he had before leaving for the MLS with the Sporting Kansas CityIt has even been mentioned that he has been sought in the transfer markets, without anything really coming to fruition, although his desire is to be able to wear the shirt again.
“Yes, of course, there is always the possibility of returning to Mexico and the nice thing would be to be able to return to Chivas at some point and retire there. I have always said that it is a team that has won all my heart, all my affection. Whenever I go to Guadalajara, the people welcome me in a very nice way and that is something I have kept in mind. I have my houses there, my things and I think I left behind great friends.”said El Peluchín.
The board wants to protect Alan Mozo
For many years it has been mentioned that the Puma youth player is the best right back in Mexican football, however, due to different circumstances he was not on the radar of the Mexican national team until now, that he earned the call of Javier Aguirre for this friendlies FIFA date in view of Canada and New Zealand. Knowing the value of Don Centros, the Guadalajara board would be preparing a great offer for him to remain in the fold, since his contract ends in June 2025 and could arouse the interest of different teams. According to what was revealed Jose Maria Garrido of Claro Sportsthe long-pants team would offer him to stay for three more years, and it is also known that the defender would be happy to stay in Verde Valle.
Fernando Beltrán takes the club’s current situation in stride
Once the completion of the FIFA date, Chivas has a very important commitment in the calendar and it is the National Classic against Americaon Saturday, September 9th at the Sports City Stadiumwhere he will seek to take advantage of the bad moment that the azulcremas are going through, which were recently overcome 4-1 by Blue Cross in it Young Classic.
The Herd comes from crushing 5-0 to Juarez in it Akron Stadiumbut El Nene asked to keep everything in moderation now that this important duel is approaching.
“That’s what we work for, to be fighting. When it’s match day, we compete and when it’s time to rest, we take advantage of it and go away calmly knowing that we’re doing a good job, but we don’t relax because we haven’t won anything.”said.
“I am happy, especially for the team and the work that had been done. We had played some very good games since the Leagues Cup, but we had not been able to win and you are left with the feeling that you play well and you don’t win. The team once again showed that consistency, intensity and that is what is important about winning in that way, convincingly.”he concluded.
