Club Deportivo Guadalajara has had another transfer market to forget, the few pieces that it has added to its squad excite very few and the board will bid one last time for the signing of Jordi Cortizothe most sought-after player by the club in recent months.
The Sacred Flock has barely added to Omar Govea, Daniel Aguirre and Fidel Barajas in its ranks, for this reason the red and white board has planned that as soon as the first payment of Amazon For the broadcasting rights, part of that money will be immediately invested in the search for the long-awaited signing of the member of the Gang.
“The part of the management with which I can have contact maintains this version and they continue to maintain that this deal with Amazon will be made official soon, a percentage of what comes in from television this football year will be used to find a final reinforcement”
– Cesar Huerta.
“At this moment, there is a sector of the leadership that understands the issue like this: it is Jordi Cortizo or it is nothing,” revealed the reporter of AS Mexico through his YouTube channel.
The 28-year-old right winger has a contract until the end of 2026 with the Monterrey Football Club and has a value of 4 million euros According to the portal Transfer marketjust this summer he was part of the national team that played the 2024 Copa América.
Meanwhile, the player has already made his debut in the 2024 Apertura Tournament with the Monterrey team in the first two dates of the competition. In this way, until the summer transfer market closes, the red-and-white hope of being able to count on a final reinforcement is still alive.
