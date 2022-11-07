Chivas is targeting the signing of a youth from Toluca

Chivas de Guadalajara began a restructuring process after the dismal results that the team has reaped in recent years. Amaury Vergara, owner of the Sacred Flock, decided to hire Fernando Hierro as the team’s new sports director and he, in turn, appointed Veljko Paunović as the coach.
About the possible reinforcements of the team for Clausura 2023 there are not many news. Several names have sounded like those of Jordi Cortizo, Eduardo Aguirre, Víctor Guzmán, Brandon Vázquez and Gerardo Arteaga, but so far there is no more information. However, a new name has been added to the list of possible candidates: Isaías Violante.
Violante is a forward from Heroica Veracruz, he is 19 years old and can play as a center forward and as a left winger. In the Apertura 2022 tournament, the attacker only played 37 minutes spread over four games. In the league he played 17 minutes in a duel.
According to information from the TUDN chain, the board of directors of Chivas de Guadalajara is interested in signing the youth of the Red Devils. According to this information, Violante drew the interest of the rojiblancos due to “the great quality he has” and “because of how well he has developed.”
Isaías Violante was called by the Mexican National Team to be part of the sparring team that helps the Tri mayor prepare for his participation in the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Apparently, Toluca is not interested in getting rid of his jewel right now. Will Chivas be able to make an offer that convinces them?
#Chivas #targeting #signing #youth #Toluca
Leave a Reply