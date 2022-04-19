In a turbulent week, Chivas play a good match against Cruz Azul. With a goal from Chicote Calderón they win 0-1 against the machine that is lost, misplaced, no longer winning. Alexis Vega was sent off, a serious mistake. Cadena raised a very good match #Blue Cross #Chivas pic.twitter.com/ZC9ySZ8Ru6 – José Ramón Fernández (@joserra_espn) April 17, 2022

The reality is that the people of Guadalajara are risking their lives in their last three matches when they face rivals who are also in the play-off zone, which will make everything difficult, with the only advantage being that two of the three duels will be in the Akron Stadiumwhich they should take advantage of, since it has been anything but a fortress.

Ricardo Cadena grateful for the commitment of Chivas players?? The rojiblanco coach highlighted the effort and attitude in the victory?️https://t.co/SRCThpgz9K pic.twitter.com/C3uu1cEFlc – BRAND Claro (@MarcaClaro) April 17, 2022

Later would come a hard nut to crack: Pumas. The university students, despite having a humble squad, have been able to get ahead with claw and heart through the quarry, thanks to the Argentine project Andres Lilliniapart they are in the fight for the League and the CONCACAF Champions Leaguebecause they are in the final of the latter.

Always with my Flock ?? See you this Tuesday to face Xolos and take another step ?⚪️? ? ➡️ https://t.co/ignXqdXaeK pic.twitter.com/2bAFzsIN9n – CHIVAS (@Chivas) April 18, 2022

The stats between these two teams show that they usually go for a goalless draw or the minimum, so if that is the case, at least it is a positive point for Richard Chain and the group, as they would probably stay in the playoff position.

Now, thinking positively, they would achieve seven units to reach 24, a score that is only surpassed at this moment by the leader Tigres, Pachuca and Puebla, while the rest as scratched, Atlas, Blue Cross, Cougars, AmericaLeon and Toluca are still on the board, as well as Necaxa and Atlético San Luis who have the same points as Guadalajara.

? OFFICIAL ? Matías Almeyda ceases to be technical director of the San Jose Earthquakes of the #MLSxESPN ? Will the Argentine return to Chivas? ?https://t.co/6rZZ0Hlwpe pic.twitter.com/SOWE8Jb81s – Spicy Soccer (@futpicante) April 18, 2022

Taking forecast calculations and being optimistic with the points that the Herdthe four who would go straight to the league would tigers, Pachuca, Puebla Y Blue Crosswhile in the playoffs they would appear in this order: scratched, Atlas, Chivas, Cougars, America, Lion, Toluca, saint Louis Y Saints.