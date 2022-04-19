Surprisingly last weekend, Chivas gave signs of life by hitting Cruz Azul for the minimum of Christian Calderonwith which he added three to three and is likely to enter the Liga MX playoff, appearing as eleventh with eleven units.
Although after the problems that the Herd being traced back 1-3 by Rayados, in addition to letting go of the victory with last-minute draws against Toluca and Atlas, many considered the rojiblanco team eliminated, however, with the cessation of Michel Leano and the placement of Richard Chain there is still faith on the part of the fans.
The reality is that the people of Guadalajara are risking their lives in their last three matches when they face rivals who are also in the play-off zone, which will make everything difficult, with the only advantage being that two of the three duels will be in the Akron Stadiumwhich they should take advantage of, since it has been anything but a fortress.
The first of the opponents that Guadalajara has to overcome is Tijuana, which is always complicated either as a visit or as a local. The border players had expectations of reaching the playoffs and just on Friday they were beaten 1-3 by America, so on paper it is possible to defeat them, since throughout the contest they have been irregular.
Later would come a hard nut to crack: Pumas. The university students, despite having a humble squad, have been able to get ahead with claw and heart through the quarry, thanks to the Argentine project Andres Lilliniapart they are in the fight for the League and the CONCACAF Champions Leaguebecause they are in the final of the latter.
Those from Pedregal will play the Ida final, a few days after playing against Herdso maybe they could use an alternate box thinking about the Concachampionshowever, for that reason they cannot be done less, since the bank has known how to raise its face.
The stats between these two teams show that they usually go for a goalless draw or the minimum, so if that is the case, at least it is a positive point for Richard Chain and the group, as they would probably stay in the playoff position.
Finally, the last rival will be Necaxa, who under the command of Jaime Lozano It has been strengthened, but it has not been consolidated either. At the end of the day, in Mexican soccer anything can happen, there are always surprises, but what Chivas has a chance to prevail victory stadiumIt is true.
Now, thinking positively, they would achieve seven units to reach 24, a score that is only surpassed at this moment by the leader Tigres, Pachuca and Puebla, while the rest as scratched, Atlas, Blue Cross, Cougars, AmericaLeon and Toluca are still on the board, as well as Necaxa and Atlético San Luis who have the same points as Guadalajara.
To the good luck of the rojiblanco team, several of the clubs that are up at the moment are going down by accumulating several duels without giving one as the beast and the Red Devilsalthough others can still get involved at the last minute if they do everything right, that is, Santos Laguna and Tijuana.
Taking forecast calculations and being optimistic with the points that the Herdthe four who would go straight to the league would tigers, Pachuca, Puebla Y Blue Crosswhile in the playoffs they would appear in this order: scratched, Atlas, Chivas, Cougars, America, Lion, Toluca, saint Louis Y Saints.
Entering the playoffs is a possibility, but dreaming even higher of lifting the Clausura 2022 title is still a long way off for the Guadalajara club because it just lost against high-ranking rivals like the Tuzos, tigers, The fringe Y Monterey.
