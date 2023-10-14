Since Amaury Vergara took over the team, the issue of indiscipline within Chivas has not been able to end. In the Guadalajara team it has become a constant that players from the squad make extra noise due to off-court issues, something that had been stopped with the presence of Paunovic and Fernando Hierro, a door that Alexis Vega and Alexis Vega reopened a couple of weeks ago. Cristián Calderón two players without self-control.
The matter and the form are already known, in the same way it is known that the people of the club want them out of Chivas, a decision that has already been made. Now, the job is to define how to get rid of two players with contracts. With Alexis Vega, the measure has been much simpler, since his contract ends in the summer and this means that Chivas can sell him through a sale in the winter, but Calderón’s future continues to raise questions within Verde Valle .
Guadalajara has not defined what to do with Calderón, on the one hand, it could end his contract by paying everything that remains of it, sending a message of hierarchy, but it could also lead the player to take action with FIFA against the club. On the other hand, the player could be allowed to finish his contract until December, paying his salary without the man doing anything on the field, but at the end of the day having him on the squad, with the internal problems that this can generate, avoiding in return short-term legal matters. Guadalajara must make a decision soon.
